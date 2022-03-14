x
July 21, 2021| Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka chairs a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at his private office in Karen/Dennis Kavisu

Kenya

Raila labelled me a watermelon, I am not offended as it’s a good fruit -Kalonzo

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday revealed that it is Orange Democratic Movement party leader (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who gave him the popular ‘watermelon’ tag.

Speaking during an interview at his Tseikuru home on Monday, Musyoka however said he didn’t have a problem with the tag since watermelon is a good fruit.

“It was Raila who gave me the watermelon tag but there is no problem. He is my brother and it’s a beautiful fruit by the way,” Kalonzo said during an interview with KTN News.

The watermelon tag has been used numerous times to describe the Wiper leader’s ‘indecisiveness’ where he has also being accused of changing his political views drastically.

Musyoka stated that it is unfair to be characterized as an indecisive person, saying it’s his democratic right to make his own decisions.

“When it doesn’t suit them I become a watermelon. This country wasn’t made to suit the aspirations of few people, we all belong to Kenya,” he said.

Kalonzo also revealed that he would support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga 20 times if that would be the price for unity in the country.

He stated that his move to support Odinga for the third time was a selfless move and not a bargaining chip as perceived by many.

“I said for the third time, now if people asked me if I would support Raila Odinga 20 times I would, I will if that’s what it would mean to keep this nation together,” he stated.

He defended his move to support Odinga for presidency for the third time despite vehemently denying previously and stating that he would be a stupid man to make such a move.

The Wiper Leader stated that he will traverse different parts of this country to ensure that Musyoka takes the helm of the top seat of the country.

“I pray that he becomes the next president, and I will traverse different parts of this country to campaign for him,” stated Musyoka.

