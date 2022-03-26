Raila issues direct nomination ticket to Butere MP Mwale who is seeking to defend seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has issued a direct nomination ticket to Butere Member of Parliament Tindi Mwale who is seeking to defend his seat ahead of the party primaries slated for April 1.

Odinga who was speaking in Kakamega issued him the direct ticket shortly after officially receiving him to the party.

The ODM leader stated they will go all out to ring fence Kakamega county in ODM in the August 9th polls and by extension Azimio la Umoja.

“We want our people to unite that’s why I looked for Tindi Mwale and told him to come to our camp we fight together. He has come home and we have welcomed him officially to our party,” he said.

Odinga who is also the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate exuded confidence that he will clinch the western region’s support ahead of the August elections.

He assured the locals in Butere, Kakamega that once he forms government, he will transform the entire Western region including reviving industries that were the anchor points of development in the region.

“We want to have a third liberation of the economy to our young people and the people of the region. We will help our farmers by reducing fertilizer and seed prices. The business of sugarcane will be established and the Mumias factory will be revived. Our youth will have gainful employment,” stated Odinga.

The ODM leader stated they will go all out to ring fence Kakamega county in ODM in the polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga further scoffed at the bottom-up economic model propagated by United Democratic Alliance Leader saying its aimed at hoodwinking the common wananchi and not liberating Kenyans.

“Those people cannot help Kenyans and that’s why I ask you people in Butere to work with us. We move forward,” he noted.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua who appeared for the first time in Azimio rallies told locals to support Odinga noting that his record in championing for human rights and liberation push has put him ahead of his competitors.

The Azimio team is today expected to conduct several stop over rallies within Kakamega county before finalizing with main rally in Mumias town.

Odinga was accompanied by Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Vihiga county Wilberforce Ottichlo including several law makers.