Raila heaps praise on Karua as she joins Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Orange Democratic Movement ()ODM Leader Raila Odinga has heaped a lot of praise on Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua even as he welcomed her into the Azimio a Umoja Movement.

Speaking during a press conference with Karua on Wednesday, Odinga described her a resilient individual whom they can fully rely on.

“Martha Karua has stood firm and paid a huge price for the second liberation of Kenya,” he stated.

“We gone through hills and valleys together and we had now agreed there is still a lot to be done. she is a general and wears scars of struggle.”

More to follow….