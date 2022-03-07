Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ release Azimo hit song at Machakos White House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — ODM leader Raila Odinga has released yet another hit song this time with musician Bahati popularly referred to as ‘mtoto wa mama’ in a bid to popularize his presidential ticket under the Azimio ticket.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

The song released on Monday was dubbed ‘Fire’.

The slogan ‘Fire’ has been synonymous with Odinga’s campaigns.

His team said the song is aimed at charging the youth to register as voters and ensure they participate in the August 9 polls.

In an analogy, Odinga equates voters cards to what bullets are to an army.

Odinga has turned the word ‘Fire’ into a political slogan that is aimed at charging the youth towards his presidential ambition.

Nataka vijana wafanye kazi za maana,munaunga mkono? (I want the youth to do important jobs, do support that?),”Odinga is heard saying in excerpts of the three-minute video mostly recorded the the official Governor’s residence in Machakos christened The White House.

Leaders allied to the Azimio la Umoja Movement led by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Maina Kamanda (Nominated MP) have featured in the song.

The leaders are seen shaking a leg or two as they dance to the new tune as Odinga signs.

The song is seen as a strategy to woo the youth voters towards Odinga’s presidential campaign.

The release marks the second hit song aimed at hyping his presidency bid. On February 15, Odinga launched his much anticipated campaign anthem.

The song released on February 15, a rendition of the now popular ‘Leo ni Leo’ by Benga composer, instrumentalist and singer Emmanuel Musindi, is  the theme song for Odinga’s rallies in the country.

In the video song , Odinga is seen singing surrounded by band members dancing to the tune.

The ODM leader has always used songs to attract crowds in his campaigns, the first being in 2002 when the UNBWOGABLE song dominated airwaves.

In 2017, Raila used the MAMBO YABADILIKA and later picked Lucky Dube’s NO ONE CAN STOP REGGAE to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review process.

