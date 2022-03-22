Raila back in Kenya after week-long UK trip

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has jetted back to the country after a weeklong tour in the United Kingdom (UK).

Following the culmination of the overseas tour, Odinga is expected to hit the ground running on the Azimio la Umoja presidential campaigns across the country with a mega tour expected at the end of the week in the Rift Valley region.

Odinga was accompanied to the UK with, among others, governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa), COTU boss Francis Atwoli , former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed.

His loyal lieutenants led by ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna and Kieni MP Kanini Kega have been traversing across the country to popularize his presidential bid in his absence.

Odinga departed last week on Sunday following his endorsement as the presidential candidate for the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 22 political parties.

In his UK tour, Odinga articulated the reforms he will deliver to Kenyans once he takes helm of the country in the event he wins the August 9th polls.

The ODM leader met the influential Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and gave an address at the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House.