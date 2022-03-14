x
Raila was received by Kenya’s envoy to the UK Manoah Esipisu, and he is expected to embark on a weeklong tour. /COURTESY

Kenya

Raila arrives in the UK for week-long tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived in London, United Kingdom (UK) where he is expected to popularize the Azimio La Umoja movement among Kenyans living there.

Odinga was received by Kenya’s envoy to the UK Manoah Esipisu, and he is expected to embark on a weeklong tour.

Raila departed on Sunday night following his endorsement as the presidential candidate for the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 30 political parties.

His office released an itinerary showing that he will start with a meeting with the UK Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey on Tuesday at the Ministry of Defence headquarters.

He will also hold talks with UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clarke at Westminster on the same day.

On Wednesday, Raila will meet with Lord Tarif Ahmad, the UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth -Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

He is also invited to the Chatham House for a Thinktank talk later that afternoon.

on Thursday, Raila will meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

He will conclude his tour with an address to Kenyans living in the UK at the Holiday Inn, Kensington.

