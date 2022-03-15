PSVs using Green Park terminal to only take 20 minutes, 3 vehicles per sacco

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar- Public Service Vehicles which will be using the soon to be launched Green Park Bus Terminal will be required to take only 20 minutes at the terminal.

In the regulations issued by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, each sacco or company will be required to have a maximum of three vehicles at the terminal at any given time.

“Sacco members will be required to conduct business in an orderly manner and all vehicles must be compliant, meet set standards and regulatory requirements,” stated NMS.

Touting and vehicle repairs at the terminal have also been prohibited.

As part of measures to ensure order, NMS said every route will have two staff members that will assist with operations at the terminal.

Express vehicles are to be cleared from the management queue, and vehicles will be required to adhere to clearly labeled berths.

“There will be no picking or dropping passengers and non-designated places including the entire stretch of the exit road,” NMS said.

In addition, all staff including drivers, conductors and route marshalls will be required to have badges bearing their names, photos and sacco/company name.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to NMS, The Green Park Terminus has a capacity to accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at any one time, processing about 1,000 PSVs per hour andup to 20,000 PSVs per Day.

The Green Park Bus Terminus is among the new designated termini constructed by NMS as part of the Nairobi integrated urban development master plan and decongestion strategy under which Public Service vehicles ( PSVs) will terminate outside the CBD.