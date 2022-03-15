x
Zachary Obadiah Nyaora was arrested on Monday as he tried to cross over into Tanzania at the Isebaniah border. /COURTESY

Kenya

Prime Suspect in Forest Road Assault Incident to be held for 10 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The Prime suspect in the Forest Road assault incident is set to remain in police custody for ten days to allow for a completion of the probe on the incident.

Zachary Obadiah Nyaora was arrested on Monday as he tried to cross over into Tanzania at the Isebaniah border.

The investigating Officer told Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki that the suspect has been on the run since March 4.

The police will be subjecting his phone to a forensic analysis to ascertain the exact place he was during the incident.

The suspect will join his sixteen accomplishes who are expected to appear in court on March 24 for the police to confirm the progress of the investigation

