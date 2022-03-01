Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
July 21, 2021| Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka chairs a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at his private office in Karen/Dennis Kavisu

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Presidential ticket, nothing less: Kalonzo’s irreducible minimum for Azimio

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has tabled a 2017 agreement with Orange Party’s Raila Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of the 2017 he separately negotiated away from the National Super Alliance.

It was not immediately clear whether partners were in favour of Musyoka’s demands.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Alliance to sign Coalition agreement on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – One Kenya Alliance principals are on Monday expected to sign a coalition agreement with their counterparts in the Azimio...

2 days ago

August Elections

Karua denies quitting OKA following pact with Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has denied social media reports that she has quit One Kenya Alliance following the decision...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru at Kasarani for ODM NDC in a rare show of unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have arrived at the Kasarani stadium for the Opposition party’s National Delegates...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tutashinda hao wakora, Uhuru says as he unveils Azimio-One Kenya Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now says the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition will team up and field a joint presidential candidate....

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo and OKA team at Jubilee NDC that will endorse Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is leading his fellow One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC)...

3 days ago

Kenya

Mudavadi most preferred Ruto running mate at 27pc: TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has emerged as the best placed to be William Ruto’s preferred...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

Raila’s running mate: Peter Kenneth 41pc, Kalonzo 18pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Forty-one percent of respondents in the latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) say they want former Gatanga...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

We will only deal with registered political outfits, Kalonzo says of Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8-Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will only deal with coalitions like the Azimio...

February 8, 2022