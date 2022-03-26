Connect with us

Details concerning the meeting remain scanty, but it's projected to be on the quest to unite the region ahead of the August elections. /FILE

August Elections

President Kenyatta to meet over 3,000 elders from Central Kenya

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Saturday set to meet over 3,000 elders from Central Kenya at State House, Nairobi.

Details concerning the meeting remain scanty, but it’s projected to be on the quest to unite the region ahead of the August elections.

President Kenyatta who is the self-declared Kingpin of Mt Kenya region has been working in earnest to ensure the region backs his preferred successor Raila Odinga in the general elections.

With a few months to the polls, the Jubilee party leader has been strategizing to lock in the vote rich Mt Kenya voting basket behind Odinga.

This meeting comes days a week after a purported meeting between President Kenyatta and Mt Kenya leaders which was cancelled last minute with statehouse denying its existence.

Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena termed the information false and misleading clarifying they are not aware of any such meeting.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating online on a purported meeting with Central Kenya elected leaders this week,” Dena said.

“The President did not convene nor postpone any such meeting. Therefore, the information is false and misleading,” she added.

