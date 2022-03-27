President Kenyatta tasks Mt Kenya elders with the scuttling of Ruto’s influence

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a man all out to revenge against his deputy William Ruto and it now seems he will be using all available political arsenals to achieve his mission.

At stake in the revenge plot is the vote rich Mt Kenya which the head of state feels Ruto is trying snatch away from him by scheming to topple him in the region where he is perceived as kingpin.

The meeting held at statehouse attended by 3,000 elders on Saturday will be the first onslaught in the mission to dilute the influence of Ruto in the central region.

President Kenyatta has been faulted for living the region exposed and allowing his deputy to permeate freely with the detrimental effect being the radicalization of the youth against the dyansties.

“Watch this pace, in the next few months, Mt Kenya region will not be the same. We are going to the grassroot to ensure our people understand who this man really is. You cannot go to someone’s home when he is not around and talk bad of about the husband to the wife and the children,” a highly placed source told Capital FM.

While Kenyatta is expected to set aside government responsibility and go all out to campaign for his preferred successor Raila Odinga, the central Kenya leaders will pave the way for him ahead of the rigorous campaign.

“Our task moving forward is to divulge the information to our people on why Raila Odinga is the best option for our people. We will not allow leaders who sell the message of hatred against our own leaders to gain space in our region. We have been guided we tell our women and youth at the grassroot on which route is best for us,” an elder who attended the meeting said.

In a few weeks, President Kenyatta will arrange a meeting with women leaders in all Mt Kenya region as a tactic to ensure the region is solely united behind him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a majority of voters in the country being the women electorate, the meeting is set to ensure that no group is left behind in the mission to catapult Odinga’s presidential bid.

The Jubilee party leader bashed Ruto and his allies for engaging in hatred politics and going the extra mile to insult his own mother Ngina Kenyatta in the name of politics.

“Where did our moral go? What is he teaching our women and youth on the issue of respecting our parents. We will not allow this, we haven’t his allies insult people from the Rift valley region,” Kenyatta was quoted saying.

In the elders meeting, Kenyatta painted Ruto as bad leader not only for the region but the whole nation and it was opportune time for the community to know which communities they will unite with moving forward.

“He has (Ruto) been spending day and night in the Mt Kenya region while we have been busy working as the Jubilee government.As we are busy delivering our promises,his work has been to incite the region by giving them wheelbarrows.In a few months,those gains he perceives to have will be no more,”the source said.

The meeting of elders being one of the strategies to win the regional support on Azimio la Umoja movement and ensure Jubilee party win support of the region by scuttling the influence of United Democratic Alliance.

The first meeting by Kenyatta to brush aside Ruto was the Sagana III Convention, which labelled his deputy as unfit for office and endorsed Odinga as his preferred successor.

Ruto has been talking out of both sides of his mouth. On one end he has taken credit for the Jubilee projects especially infrastructure on the other he has played the politics of grievance around an increasingly weak economic situation.