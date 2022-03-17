Connect with us

President Kenyatta Holds Separate Telephone Conversations With Japanese, Canadian PMs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday afternoon separately held telephone conversations with Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Justin Trudeau of Canada.

In the phone conversation with Prime Minister Kishida who updated him on the situation following Wednesday’s devastating earthquake in the East Asian country, President Kenyatta expressed Kenya’s solidarity with the Government and people of Japan as the relevant authorities continue to monitor the development.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest to Kenya and Japan including the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) that will be hosted by Tunisia in August this year.

With Prime Minister Trudeau, President Kenyatta lauded the enhanced bilateral ties between Kenya and Canada.

President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Trudeau also discussed trade between the two countries as well as peace and security in the Horn of Africa among other matters of importance to Kenya and Canada.

