x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
While the second in command assumed the space was aimed at enabling President Kenyatta to cement his legacy, it turned out to be a strategy of alienating him. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Kenyatta said that he needed space to work on legacy, DP Ruto says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has told Kenyans that his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta excluded him in the last term of the Jubilee party in the name of ‘political space.’

While the second in command assumed the space was aimed at enabling President Kenyatta to cement his legacy, it turned out to be a strategy of alienating him.

“I obliged when the President asked me to give him space to work on his personal legacy as the 4th President of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto lamented that after delivering the presidential victory and majority of legislators in both houses, he was still betrayed with their political enemies taking stage.

“That’s when I was pushed to the periphery of a government I participated in building, however this gave me time to interact with common wananchi,” Ruto noted.

He faulted the truce between the government and opposition saying it has costed the delivery of the big 4 agenda by the ruling coalition.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: UDA’s NDC where DP Ruto was endorsed as Presidential flag-bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – It was a day full of activity on Tuesday when Deputy President William Ruto was endorsed as the United...

16 mins ago

Politics

The time has come to represent the Hustler nation, Ruto declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the time was opportune for him to lead the hustler nation...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UDA authorizes Ruto to enter into coalitions, alliances after being endorsed as presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – More than 5000 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates have authorized the party’ s presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto...

2 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: UDA’s National Delegates Conference to endorse DP Ruto as Presidential Candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Convention was on Tuesday set to endorse Deputy President William Ruto as...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Karua among leaders to attend UDA’s NDC to endorse Ruto as Presidential flag-bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – All is set for the much-awaited United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference on Tuesday at the Kasarani Indoor...

23 hours ago

Top stories

Raila Tosha! Kalonzo declares….Roho safi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature in the August election. Kalonzo...

3 days ago

Kenya

UDA invites presidential hopefuls Ruto, Wanjiru, Nyakwama for interviews

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited Deputy President William Ruto for an interview to determine his eligibility as...

5 days ago

Top stories

Are they heading to Azimio?

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – There are reports that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja bandwagon. The...

5 days ago