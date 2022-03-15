President Kenyatta said that he needed space to work on legacy, DP Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has told Kenyans that his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta excluded him in the last term of the Jubilee party in the name of ‘political space.’

While the second in command assumed the space was aimed at enabling President Kenyatta to cement his legacy, it turned out to be a strategy of alienating him.

“I obliged when the President asked me to give him space to work on his personal legacy as the 4th President of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto lamented that after delivering the presidential victory and majority of legislators in both houses, he was still betrayed with their political enemies taking stage.

“That’s when I was pushed to the periphery of a government I participated in building, however this gave me time to interact with common wananchi,” Ruto noted.

He faulted the truce between the government and opposition saying it has costed the delivery of the big 4 agenda by the ruling coalition.