President Kenyatta Launches Kenya’s Report On Equality

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched a seminal report detailing Kenya’s progress towards entrenching equality.

The report titled ‘Leave no one behind. Peace and Conflict Analysis: Through the eyes of those at risk of being left behind’ was prepared by the United Nations office in Kenya in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the virtual launch of the report, President Kenyatta said Kenya has made significant steps towards entrenching equality through the adoption of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

“Equality is enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 which recognizes every person is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta added that the Constitution embedded devolution which aims to bring people closer to the Government enabled them to participate more directly in the development process and aligned Government response to local needs and aspirations.

The report further identifies communities and groups in Kenya currently “at risk of being left behind” by the development process.

“But this remains work in progress. This is why the Government has been proactive in targeting additional resources to those parts of the country still lagging behind in development,” the Head of State said.

Speaking during the event, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammed said her organization will continue to work closely with member states to eradicate poverty, discrimination and exclusion.

On his part, UN Resident Coordinator Dr Stephen Jackson commended Kenya for initiating the agenda of ‘leaving no one behind’ noting that all stakeholders need to continue working as a team for the desired goals to be achieved.