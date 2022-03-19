Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the equality report at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2022. /PSCU.

Top stories

President Kenyatta Launches Kenya’s Report On Equality

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched a seminal report detailing Kenya’s progress towards entrenching equality.

The report titled ‘Leave no one behind. Peace and Conflict Analysis: Through the eyes of those at risk of being left behind’ was prepared by the United Nations office in Kenya in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the virtual launch of the report, President Kenyatta said Kenya has made significant steps towards entrenching equality through the adoption of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

“Equality is enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 which recognizes every person is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta added that the Constitution embedded devolution which aims to bring people closer to the Government enabled them to participate more directly in the development process and aligned Government response to local needs and aspirations.

The report further identifies communities and groups in Kenya currently “at risk of being left behind” by the development process.

“But this remains work in progress. This is why the Government has been proactive in targeting additional resources to those parts of the country still lagging behind in development,” the Head of State said.

Speaking during the event, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammed said her organization will continue to work closely with member states to eradicate poverty, discrimination and exclusion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On his part, UN Resident Coordinator Dr Stephen Jackson commended Kenya for initiating the agenda of ‘leaving no one behind’ noting that all stakeholders need to continue working as a team for the desired goals to be achieved.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto appeals to Uhuru to remain neutral in August polls

GATUNDU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain neutral in the August General Election. He...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Don’t give conditions, just accept August election results, Ruto tells competitors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome...

2 days ago

Kenya

Just let us be, Moses Kuria tells President Kenyatta over State House invite

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 17 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta over his planned meeting with Mt Kenya...

2 days ago

Top stories

Miguna Miguna endorses Ruto for Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August 9 elections, says he...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee MPs now want DP Ruto out of govt, says he’s crossed the red tape

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar16 – Jubilee MPs now say it is time Deputy President William Ruto considered quitting the government after joining and embracing a...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to summon MP Moses Kuria over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will summon Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, over his claims...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila departs for the UK after Azimio coronation

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has departed for the UK, to start his week-long tour. Raila departed on Sunday night,...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto allies ask Kenyatta to publicly commit to peaceful transfer of power

Leaders led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika said they had accepted President Kenyatta's decision to back Odinga...

6 days ago