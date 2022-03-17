President Kenyatta invites Mt Kenya leaders to State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Friday expected to host leaders from Mt Kenya at State House, Nairobi.

Leaders invited for the meeting include Governors, Senators, and Members of Parliament with no details on the agenda of the meeting indicated in the invite.

Its however expected that the meeting set to start at 10am is aimed at mobilizing the region towards the Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the ongoing succession politics.

“Good evening Mheshimiwa. I wish to invite you for a meeting of all MPs, Senators and Governors from the Mt Kenya region at Statehouse Nairobi on Friday, 18th March 2022, from 10am.Kindly confirm attendance now,” the invite read.

It has been confirmed that President Kenyatta invited all leaders from across the political divide for the meeting.

On his twitter account, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa a key ally of Ruto however stated on his twitter account, “Too little too late. Am busy.”

The invitation comes amidst a push by handshake MPs for Ruto to consider quitting the government after joining and embracing a different party while still serving in his official position.

In a statement issued by the party’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, the MPs said Ruto’s remarks in London and the US during last week’s visit confirm he “is not part of the government.”

“For four and a half years, the UDA Party Leader has done nothing but campaign, earning the title of the Chief Ghost Worker as the President focused on fulfilling his promise of delivery to Kenyans as the Deputy President,” said Simba Arati, MP for Dagoretti North.

Away from it, President Kenyatta is strategizing to lock the rich vote Mt. Kenya voting basket behind Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto has since been making inroads in the region with his political bandwagon majorly comprising of leaders from the mountain, majorly Muranga and Nyeri counties.

The uphill task for Kenyatta being to unite the Mt Kenya leaders who are spilt between his camp and that of his deputy.

Ruto has sustained his campaigns in central Kenya to fight of President Kenyatta’s efforts to regain control of the populous region which plays a major role in determining the outcome of presidential races owing to its numerical strength.