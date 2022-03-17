Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta was expected o host Mt Kenya leaders at State House on Friday. /FILE

Kenya

President Kenyatta invites Mt Kenya leaders to State House

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Friday expected to host leaders from Mt Kenya at State House, Nairobi.

Leaders invited for the meeting include Governors, Senators, and Members of Parliament with no details on the agenda of the meeting indicated in the invite.

Its however expected that the meeting set to start at 10am is aimed at mobilizing the region towards the Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the ongoing succession politics.

“Good evening Mheshimiwa. I wish to invite you for a meeting of all MPs, Senators and Governors from the Mt Kenya region at Statehouse Nairobi on Friday, 18th March 2022, from 10am.Kindly confirm attendance now,” the invite read.

It has been confirmed that President Kenyatta invited all leaders from across the political divide for the meeting.

On his twitter account, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa a key ally of Ruto however stated on his twitter account, “Too little too late. Am busy.”

The invitation comes amidst a push by handshake  MPs for Ruto to consider quitting the government after joining and embracing a different party while still serving in his official position.

In a statement issued by the party’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, the MPs said Ruto’s remarks in London and the US during last week’s visit confirm he “is not part of the government.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For four and a half years, the UDA Party Leader has done nothing but campaign, earning the title of the Chief Ghost Worker as the President focused on fulfilling his promise of delivery to Kenyans as the Deputy President,” said Simba Arati, MP for Dagoretti North.

Away from it, President Kenyatta is strategizing to lock the rich vote Mt. Kenya voting basket behind Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto has since been making inroads in the region with his political bandwagon majorly comprising of leaders from the mountain, majorly Muranga and Nyeri counties.

The uphill task for Kenyatta being to unite the Mt Kenya leaders who are spilt between his camp and that of his deputy.

Ruto has sustained his campaigns in central Kenya to fight of President Kenyatta’s efforts to regain control of the populous region which plays a major role in determining the outcome of presidential races owing to its numerical strength.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta enjoys nyama choma during tour of Kenyatta Market

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday visited the Kenyatta market in Nairobi where he stated that no amount of abusive...

15 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta applauds Kipchoge, Brigid after Tokyo marathon victories

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated World and Olympic Marathon Holder Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei following their sterling performances...

March 6, 2022

Kenya

Ruto asks President Kenyatta to be less aggressive towards him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ‘less aggressive’ with him even as they continue...

March 5, 2022

Kenya

Ruto says handshake strained friendship with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has yet again pointed fingers at the handshake as the catalyst that led to a...

March 5, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta committed to free and fair elections: Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Friday said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to free and fair elections. Speaking...

March 4, 2022

Kenya

Respect the church, clergy association tells President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25- The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect the church, two days after...

February 25, 2022

Kenya

Muturi urges President Kenyatta to quit party politics after his term

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Feb 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to engage in Party politics after his term...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta calls for unity among Central Kenya residents

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Central Kenya residents to maintain unity of purpose saying the region needs to speak...

February 23, 2022