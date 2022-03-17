Connect with us

In a statement, Dena described the information as misleading. /FILE

Politics

President Kenyatta did not arrange any meeting with Mt Kenya Leaders, Kanze says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena now says President Uhuru Kenyatta neither convened not postponed any meeting with Mount Kenya leaders at State House, Nairobi.

In a statement, Dena described the information as misleading.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating online on a purported meeting with Central Kenya elected leaders this week,” she said in a statement.

“The President did not convene nor postpone any such meeting. Therefore, the information is false and misleading.”

She indicated that “his Excellency President Kenyatta’s diary for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead has several public engagements of which Kenyans will be duly informed through established platforms.”

