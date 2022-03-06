President Kenyatta applauds Kipchoge, Brigid after Tokyo marathon victories

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated World and Olympic Marathon Holder Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei following their sterling performances in Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon.

The Head of State celebrated the duo who dominated their races setting the fastest times ever ran on Japan soil in their respective races.

“Uhuru has congratulated Kipchoge and Kosgei for their sterling performance in their respective races at the Tokyo Marathon 2021,” read a post on State House, Kenya social media platform.

Kipchoge clinched the Tokyo Marathon title on his debut, by clocking a new course record time of 2:02:40secs.

The elite athlete has now won four of the six World Major Marathon races and becomes only the second man after Wilson Kipsang to do so since 2006.

Meanwhile, Brigid Kosgei completed the Kenyan double in Tokyo after winning the women’s race in a time of 2:16:02secs.