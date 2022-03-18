Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Prepare for fare increase, Matatu Owners warn after fuel adjustment

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Kenyans should brace for higher matatu fares following the hike in fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This is according to Chairman Matatu Owners Association (MoA) Simon Kimutai who has defended the planned move.

“We are in business, and I have told our members when they have done cost accounting, they should pass the cost to passengers. It’s common sense to pass the cost to the consumers. Guys who are using matatus should brace themselves for a fare hike,” Kimutai warned.

He noted that despite the Public Service Sector propelling the economy forward they still bear the brunt of international fuel hikes with no proper subsidy by the government to cushion them from such effects.

“What propels our engine is petroleum products and now the price fuel is Sh134 which has never been the case in our lives. We are very important to the growth of the economy but nobody recognizes this. Let the those in authority release that we need cushioning or we will not be able to go to work,” he said.

According to the latest monthly price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh134.72 in Nairobi from Sh129.72 while diesel will go for Sh115.60 from Sh110.60. 

The price of kerosene mostly used by rural and urban families for cooking and lighting has been retained at Sh103.54 per litre.

According to EPRA, the actual pump price for super petrol is Sh155.11, which means the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining has spent Sh20.39 cushioning consumers against a sharp increase.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With the spike in fuel prices, the cost of basic goods is expected to also go up since many industries heavily rely on petroleum for their production and transportation.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Fuel prices up by Sh5 in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Kenya has reviewed its fuel prices by Sh5 in what is likely to push up the country’s cost of...

4 days ago

World

Fuel prices raised in Sri Lanka as energy crisis worsens

Colombo (AFP), Feb 26 – One of Sri Lanka’s biggest fuel suppliers put up its prices by as much as 12 percent on Saturday,...

February 26, 2022

Kenya

Politicians Trade Barbs as Kenyans decry rising food, fuel prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Political leaders in the country continued to engage a blame game even as Kenyans complained that they are struggling...

February 21, 2022

FUEL PRICES

Fuel prices for review period lapsing Jan 14 to remain unchanged: EPRA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has kept fuel prices unchanged for the month-long monitoring period ending on...

December 15, 2021

Corona Virus

PSV owners contest directive to lock out unvaccinated passengers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Matatu Owners Association has criticized a directive by the government requiring operators to lock out unvaccinated persons from...

December 3, 2021

Top stories

Fuel prices slashed after public outcry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Fuel prices went down slightly in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) released Thursday...

October 14, 2021

ENERGY SECTOR REFORMS

Govt to cut fuel prices as multi-agency team takes stewardship of reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – The government has pledged a slight reduction in fuel prices when the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) concludes...

October 7, 2021

FUEL PRICES

CS Munyes summoned by MPs team for failure to honor invite on fuel prices probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The parliamentary committee on Finance has summoned Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes for failing to honor its invitation in...

October 6, 2021