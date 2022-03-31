BBI
Popular initiative route reserved for the common man, not available to the President: Koome
Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that the popular initiative route to amending the constitution was a preserve of the common man and as such, State institutions and the President cannot use the avenue.
