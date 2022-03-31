Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Chief Justice Martha Koome/Judiciary Media Service

BBI

Popular initiative route reserved for the common man, not available to the President: Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that the popular initiative route to amending the constitution was a preserve of the common man and as such, State institutions and the President cannot use the avenue.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Koome rejects basic structure doctrine, faults ‘judiciary-created fourth pathway’ to amendments

Chief Justice Martha Koome said there were adequate mechanisms to guard against hyper-amendments and that judges need not invoke the basic structure doctrine in...

17 mins ago

BBI

Supreme Court frames 7 issues for determination in BBI petition

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the apex court had distilled the petition into seven issues that the justices will pronounce themselves on.

55 mins ago

Kenya

Cop who forcefully entered a vehicle through the window to face disciplinary action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- A traffic police officer who was on Wednesday captured on video forcefully entering a vehicle  through the window, along Kenyatta...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Magoha assures of integrity in the Form 1 selection process

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Mutyambai appeals Sh500,000 fine imposed by Senate Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appealed against a Sh500,000 penalty fine imposed on him by the Senate Devolution Committee...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria wants IEBC proceedings against him halted, cites jurisdiction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria now wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to stop hearing...

23 hours ago

Top stories

EABL rolls out Domestic and Family Abuse Guidelines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has rolled out a set of guidelines to support employees facing domestic and family...

1 day ago

Kenya

Shioso says Security to be beefed across the country in April

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Police say they have heightened security in the country ahead of an event packed April. According to Police spokesperson...

1 day ago