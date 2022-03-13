x
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai/NPS

County News

Police to question cop accused of pulling down campaign poster for female senatorial aspirant

NPS said it was in receipt of a complaint from Quenas Chepkemoi whose posters pasted in her motor vehicle were pulled down by the yet to be identified police officer.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — The National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation after a police officer was accused of pulling down campaign material for a female senatorial candidate in Kericho.

NPS said it was in receipt of a complaint from Quenas Chepkemoi whose posters pasted in her motor vehicle were pulled down by the yet to be identified police officer. The police service said the matter had been forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“NPS through Kericho Police Station is in receipt of a complaint from Ms Quenas Chepkemoi, an aspirant for Kericho senatorial seat that while on a campaign trail meeting supporter at Royal Hotel, Kericho, posters pasted in her motor vehicle were pulled down by a known police officer,” the police service said in a tweet.

The NPS further pointed out that it regrets the incident and assured security of all aspirants, and more specifically female candidates during this electioneering period.

“No acts of hooliganism and intolerance directed against the vulnerable groups, including female, youth and persons with disability shall be tolerated from any quarters, including from those in law enforcement,” the police said.

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed all police officers to remain focused on security provision during this electioneering period and continue to exhibit professionalism, responsibility and responsiveness to such victims.

NPS added that it had also put in place adequate mechanisms to address all forms of harassment including Sexual and Gender Based Violence against female aspirants particularly those in vulnerable groups.

“Don’t hesitate to make a report of such intimidation and harassment to the nearest police officer, police station or through our police hotlines and Tollfree numbers including,” NPS tweeted.

