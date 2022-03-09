Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS. /CFM

Kenya

Police seek 20 days to hold suspects in Forest Road assault incident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Police are now seeking twenty days to hold sixteen boda boda riders involved in the Forest Road assault incident as they complete their investigations.

The suspects who include boda boda riders, matatu conductors, and drivers will remain at the Gigiri Pilce station until Thursday when the court will make a ruling on the application by t he prosecution.

According to the prosecution, police need more time to conduct investigations which they say is complex and involve forensic analysis so as to ascertain which suspects were involved in the incident.

Following the incident, the government waived licence fees for all Boda Boda riders.

Speaking during a forum with riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, the CS stated that genuine operators will have to be registered afresh.

He pointed out that the exercise will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police looking for house-help implicated in death of employer’s 6yr old son

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 1 – Police in Nairobi have launched a man hunt for a house girl in connection with the death of a...

March 1, 2022

County News

Mara university student dies after developing abdominal pains at a party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — A Maasai Mara university student has died six days after he was admitted in hospital after he complained of...

February 25, 2022

Kenya

3 police officers arrested for harassing motorists in Kariobangi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – Three police officers have been arrested on suspicion of harassing members of the public in Nairobi’s Kariobangi area. Police...

February 24, 2022

County News

HAKI Africa puts police on the spot for arresting key Yala witness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Police in Yala are on the spot over the detention of Okero Okite, a man who exposed the dumping...

February 3, 2022

County News

I will gladly take orders from my daughter in superior post, policeman says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – A story of a daughter who followed his father’s footsteps in the National Police Service (NPS) and finally surpassed...

January 22, 2022

Africa

Don’t let politicians intimidate you, President Kenyatta urges police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the police not to be intimidated by anyone, especially politicians but to undertake their...

January 20, 2022

Kenya

Police Spokesman tells off UDA over claims of complicity in campaign violence

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19- The National Police Service has termed as baseless allegations by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that it is taking...

January 19, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

November 15, 2021