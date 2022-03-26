Police probing death of Maseno University student

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 26 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the murder of a Maseno University student on Friday night.

The body of the 22-year-old man, a student at the University was found dumped in a thicket after they were attacked by unknown people.

According to the Maseno police report, the deceased was in the company of a colleague when they were attacked while on their way to their hostels from a night club.

The other student is reported to have escaped only to realize that his colleague did not sleep in his cube.

Kisumu police commander Alphose Peter who confirmed the incident stated that a search was mounted in the morning after failing to trace him through his mobile phone only to find his body next to the area where they were attacked.

The commander pointed out that the body had been transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and it had visible injuries on the head.

The students have in the past complained of insecurity in the area with police assuring that they have beefed up security and heightened surveillance in the area.