Police launch search for 35-year-old woman linked to her husband’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Molo-based detectives have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing the scene following a domestic brawl.

The suspect fled her matrimonial home in Tayari village under the cover of darkness, leaving her husband’s lifeless body sprawled on the bed according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Deceased identified as Frederick Gichini, 52, is believed to have returned home drunk before a domestic brawl ensued,” he added.

When detectives visited the homestead, they found victim’s body bearing injuries on the head, with blood oozing from his mouth.

“Three pieces of wood believed to have been the murder weapons were also recovered,” said the DCI.

The agency said that its detectives are currently pursuing suspect, who is said to have fled with two of her three children.