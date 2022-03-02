crime
Police launch search for 35-year-old woman linked to her husband’s death
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
crime
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Five suspected thieves were on Tuesday apprehended with livestock estimated at over Sh2 million, along the Naivasha-Longonot highway. The...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya Mar 1 – Two men have been jailed for 50 years by Wajir Court for trafficking in narcotics. The convicts Mohammed Oloo...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Barely two weeks after the newly installed leader of the infamous Katombi criminal gang was gunned down, the outfit...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 — A 16-year-old minor allegedly impregnated by her school head teacher is currently admitted at a Kitui hospital, following a...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – Businessman Stanley Livondo on Monday appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) where he recorded statements over his...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A 48-year-old suspect has killed a man after he found together with his wife on their matrimonial bed in...
crime
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A robbery with violence suspect was gunned down Saturday night in Nairobi’s Kawangware, during an operation to crack down...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- A Mombasa court has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with...