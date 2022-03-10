Police given 15 days to detain suspects in Forest Road assault as probe is concluded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Police have now been given fifteen days to detain sixteen suspects involved in the assault of a female motorist along Forest Road last week.

The suspects will be in custody as detectives conclude investigations on the matter which has elicited a lot of public outcry.

The matter is now set to be mentioned on April 24 to confirm the progress of the investigations.

Following the incident, the government embarked on a radical operation to reform the boda boda sector.

The operators were 60 days to join registered Saccos in a move aimed at weeding out criminals from the sector.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said those who will not comply will not be allowed to operate.

“Within the period of registration because we will open the books on the 21st of March and we will do this exercise for 60 days consistently, make sure you have a smart riders license and make sure you are a member of a Sacco. The tradition is already there, now we want boda boda operators to be organized in saccos,” Matiangi said.

He further stated that each member will be issued with a certificate of the Sacco they belong to adding that SACCOs will also be required to maintain a digital register.

“With the certificates, if someone is involved in a criminal activity or behaves in an ill-mannered way, we will be able to know which Sacco he/she belongs to look for them and deal with them under the law,” said Matiangi.

The move is part of the interventions the government is putting in place to regulate the boda boda sector which has come under sharp criticism following a viral video where a female motorist was sexually molested by rogue operators.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the government will help digitize registration of the sector.