v
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York

World

PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

Published

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid Russian military operation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in a phone call.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine, read Prime Minister’s Office press release.

PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He also welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine and hoped for an early resolution.

Meanwhile, PM Modi informed Rutte about the progress in the evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India’s assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations, added the release.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Canada pledges more military gear for Ukraine

Berlin (AFP), Mar 9 – Canada will send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia,...

3 hours ago

World

‘We will win’: Ukraine families mourn their fallen soldiers

Lviv (Ukraine) (AFP), Mar 9 – “My sunshine, my little one, we are going to win,” sobs a woman, stroking the wooden coffin. She...

3 hours ago

World

Indian envoy at UNHRC session says country safeguards rights of minorities, essential core of democracy

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Indramani Pandey, during the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has said that...

4 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

MFA says 26 Kenyan students stranded in Ukraine rescued, headed to Poland

The students were under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko,...

8 hours ago

World

IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems

Vienna (AFP), Mar 9 – The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN’s atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday,...

16 hours ago

World

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

Washington (AFP), Mar 9 – President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was...

22 hours ago

World

Channelling Churchill, Ukraine leader vows: ‘We will fight to the end’

London (AFP), Mar 9 – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowed Tuesday to “fight to...

22 hours ago

World

BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia

London (AFP), Mar 9 – The BBC announced on Tuesday that it was resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined...

23 hours ago