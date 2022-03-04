Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Locals siphoning fuel in Kisumu after the main pipeline burst on March 4, 2022.

Top stories

Pipeline bursts in Kisumu spilling diesel into estates

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Police in Kisumu have cordoned off the Kondele-Airport bypass Road after the Kenya Pipeline’s mainline burst spilling off diesel into estates.

Police were deployed to Kanyamedha/Obunga estate to keep off a crowd from siphoning fuel so as to avert a disaster, but images shared from the site showed dozens with jerricans scooping fuel.

Locals siphoning fuel in Kisumu after the main pipeline burst on March 4, 2022.

A Multi-Agency team led by Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner Hussein Alaso Hussein, Kisumu Central OCPD Antony Maina and officers from Kenya Pipeline together with firefighters were at the scene to keep off the crows.

Hussein said the spillage occurred at around midnight. There were fears it could spill into Lake Victoria.

He has cautioned members of the public to keep off the scene to avert any disaster from occurring.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kisumu ODM delegates endorse Nyong’o for second gubernatorial term

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 21 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates in Kisumu have unanimously endorsed Governor Anyang Nyong’o for a second term. The delegates...

February 21, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nyong’o rivals settle on Ken Obura’s gubernatorial bid

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 19 – Four senior politicians from Kisumu County have settled on former Chief Administrative Secretary for East Africa Community Ken Obura...

February 19, 2022

County News

Several students injured as school bus on learning tour crashes in Kisumu’s Mamboleo

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 28 — Several students sustained injuries after a school bus they were traveling in lost control and landed in a ditch...

January 28, 2022

County News

Kisumu hit with major water shortage

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 15 – Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (KIWASCO) has issued a notice over water supply interruption in most parts of the...

January 15, 2022

Top stories

Shootout as thugs raid Kisumu’s Equity Bank

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 23 – Police in Kisumu are engaged in an active shootout with suspected thugs who gained entry into Equity Bank in...

November 23, 2021

Top stories

Ringleader of Ruto’s motorcade stoning in Kondele charged

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 18 – A Kisumu county government askari has been charged for allegedly leading a mob that stoned the motorcade of Deputy...

November 18, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

November 15, 2021

Kenya

Raila to Ruto: You’re to blame for Kondele chaos, you provoked the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has downplayed Wednesday’s incident in Kondele where Deputy President William Ruto’s...

November 11, 2021