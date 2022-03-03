Connect with us

Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee at the State Department, Washington DC/DPPS

PICTURES: Ruto meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa at the State Department

Kenya

Threats, blackmail, intimidation, biggest concern in August polls, Ruto says

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Dismiss Azimio at your own cost!

The season of opinion polls is here with us. It is also that time in the electioneering period when political formations unleash their power...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mudavadi meet Nebraska Governor to benchmark on tech-driven agriculture

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Deputy President William Ruto has held talks with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (Republican) at the beginning of his 10-day...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama dismisses Azimio One Kenya alliance, says has no impact

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairman Johnson Muthama now says that most of the members in the Azimio One Kenya...

4 days ago

Kenya’s ruling party joins hands with Opposition ahead of August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said his party had joined an opposition coalition ahead of presidential and parliamentary...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru: Who said Jubilee party dead

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26-  President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by critics that the ruling Jubilee party is dead. He said the party has...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio to unveil presidential candidate in 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance will unveil its joint presidential candidate in two weeks so as to start campaigns ahead...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto officially kicked out of Jubilee party

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Party leader. The decision to kick him out...

5 days ago