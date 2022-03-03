PICTURES: Ruto meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa at the State Department

Hi, what are you looking for?
Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic...
The season of opinion polls is here with us. It is also that time in the electioneering period when political formations unleash their power...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Deputy President William Ruto has held talks with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (Republican) at the beginning of his 10-day...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairman Johnson Muthama now says that most of the members in the Azimio One Kenya...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said his party had joined an opposition coalition ahead of presidential and parliamentary...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by critics that the ruling Jubilee party is dead. He said the party has...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance will unveil its joint presidential candidate in two weeks so as to start campaigns ahead...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Party leader. The decision to kick him out...