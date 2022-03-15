x
The Deputy President noted that with the largest political party in the country that boast around 7 million supporters, he stood above the rest. /COURTESY

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: UDA’s NDC where DP Ruto was endorsed as Presidential flag-bearer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – It was a day full of activity on Tuesday when Deputy President William Ruto was endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential flag bearer.

A number of leaders including businessman Jimi Wanjigi and the The Service Party of Kenya leader Mwangi Kiunjuri graced the event that was held at the Kasarani Indoor arena.

Other leaders present include Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Cleophas Malala and Johnson Sakaja.

Ruto exuded confidence that the time was opportune for him to lead the hustler nation in the country.

While giving his acceptance speech in Kasarani on Tuesday stated he will not bow out in the August elections saying he will fight to the very end.

“I am ready and determined and will give you a campaign that you will all be proud of,” he stated.

Ruto pointed out that UDA party will be ready and willing to join hands with other alliances in a bid to edge out their competitors in the August elections.

