President Kenyatta at the Kenyatta Market on Wednesday March 16, 2022 where he enjoyed nyama choma. /COURTESY

PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta enjoys nyama choma during tour of Kenyatta Market

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday visited the Kenyatta market in Nairobi where he stated that no amount of abusive language will deter him from working to ensure the country is peaceful and united under the spirit of the “handshake”.

During the tour, the Head of State stopped to enjoy a dish of nyama choma, a delicacy associated with the market with the leaders accompanying him.

The head of State also took some time to talk to the traders and Kenyans around there.

The market is set to receive a major facelift to provide traders with improved workspaces and enable customers to enjoy better services.

