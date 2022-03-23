PICTURE STORY: Karua is going to get a number to play, Raila declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has described NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua as a ‘General in the struggle” with the scars to prove it.

Speaking as he received her into the Azimio La Umoja Movement on Wednesday, Odinga stated that “She wears the marks of the struggle. We are marching on until we reach to the mountain top to go and plant the flag of liberation”

“I feel very proud this afternoon to receive Martha this side of the divide. I don’t think she had any other choice because the difference between this and the other side is like day and night.”