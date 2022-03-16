Philip Kisia, the man seeking to fill Wanyonyi’s shoes in Westlands Constituency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia now says he is the right candidate to represent Westlands Constituency, following the exit of Tim Wanyonyi who is seeking the Nairobi Governor’s seat.

Kisia who is banking on his long experience in both the public and private sector said he is the most qualified to serve in the position among all the candidates who have presented themselves for the seat.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Wednesday, Kisia said after a 10-year break he is back to provide leadership, citing his sufficient managerial skills.

“My bid is driven by passion and the urge to serve the Westlands constituents. My vision is to make Westlands the economic and social hub, vibrant , secure and homely,” he stated.

Kisia also hit out at his competitor Nelson Havi who is vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, saying that he lacks leadership skills.

While pointing out the wrangles at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Kisia indicated that the way Havi handled himself was questionable.

“I do not like fighting with a woman. If you have a disagreement, you call her aside and sort out your issues amicably,” he stated.

On legislation, Kisia said he would prioritize sponsoring bills on matters of youth, women and business.

He said he is also keen on reducing the cost of doing business so as to rejuvenate the Westlands economy.

In the Nairobi Gubernatorial contest, Kisia said Wanyonyi is best suited to serve in the position.

“Wanyonyi has over 15 years experience and he is a man driven by passion to serve, I think it’s time for him to ascend to the position,” he stated.

Kisia boasts of having achieved alot during his short stint at City Hall, including automation of services.

“Its during my time that City Hall was ranked top five among most improved institutions by the the anti-corruption commission,” he said.

He was at the helm of city hall from April 2009 until June 2012.

Prior to that, he was the Managing Director at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

He also served as the Chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA).

In 2013 he unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.