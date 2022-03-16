x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kisia who is banking on his long experience in both the public and private sector said he is the most qualified to serve in the position. /FRANCIS MBATHA

Kenya

Philip Kisia, the man seeking to fill Wanyonyi’s shoes in Westlands Constituency

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia now says he is the right candidate to represent Westlands Constituency, following the exit of Tim Wanyonyi who is seeking the Nairobi Governor’s seat.

Kisia who is banking on his long experience in both the public and private sector said he is the most qualified to serve in the position among all the candidates who have presented themselves for the seat.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Wednesday, Kisia said after a 10-year break he is back to provide leadership, citing his sufficient managerial skills.

“My bid is driven by passion and the urge to serve the Westlands constituents. My vision is to make Westlands the economic and social hub, vibrant , secure and homely,” he stated.

Kisia also hit out at his competitor Nelson Havi who is vying on a  United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, saying that he lacks leadership skills.

While pointing out the wrangles at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Kisia indicated that the way Havi handled himself was questionable.

“I do not like fighting with a woman. If you have a disagreement, you call her aside and sort out your issues amicably,” he stated.

On legislation, Kisia said he would prioritize sponsoring bills on matters of youth, women and business.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said he is also keen on reducing the cost of doing business so as to rejuvenate the Westlands economy.

In the Nairobi Gubernatorial contest, Kisia said Wanyonyi is best suited to serve in the position.

“Wanyonyi has over 15 years experience and he is a man driven by passion to serve, I think it’s time for him to ascend to the position,” he stated.

Kisia boasts of having achieved alot during his short stint at City Hall, including automation of services.

“Its during my time that City Hall was ranked top five among most improved institutions by the the anti-corruption commission,” he said.

He was at the helm of city hall from  April 2009  until June 2012.

Prior to that, he was the Managing Director at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

He also served as the Chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA).

In 2013 he unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

The time has come to represent the Hustler nation, Ruto declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the time was opportune for him to lead the hustler nation...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA PWDs league offers to endorse Tim Wanyonyi for City Hall if he decamps

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura noted the candidature of the Westlands Members of Parliament is encouraging especially to persons living with disability in the country.

3 days ago

County News

Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen...

March 8, 2022

Kenya

IEBC reaffirms commitment to deliver free, fair and credible polls

NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allayed fears of rigging in the August elections. Chairman, Wafula Chebukati...

March 5, 2022

Top stories

Mukhisa Kituyi shelves Presidential bid in favor of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi has decided to shelve his political ambitions...

March 5, 2022

Kenya

Gachagua to vie for the Mathira MP’s seat in the August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya March 3 – Deputy President William Ruto key point man in the Mt Kenya region Rigathi Gachagua says he will be defending...

March 3, 2022

Kenya

Court suspends degree requirement for MPs in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The High Court has suspended the degree requirement for Members of Parliament in the August elections until a suit...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta’s allies upbeat ahead of Wednesday’s Sagana 3 meeting

NYERI, Kenya Feb 22- As the clock ticks towards President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with leaders from Mt Kenya region on Wednesday at the Sagana...

February 22, 2022