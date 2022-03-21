Pharmacy board targets shops stocking medicated creams disguised as cosmetics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21- The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has launched a crackdown targeting cosmetic shops stocking medicated creams disguised as cosmetics.

Taking to social media, the head of good distribution practices Julius Kaluai said that the intensive crackdown began on Friday, March 18, and is set to continue over the course of the week beginning March 21 in Nairobi and Western regions with at least 48 people arrested so far.

“Medicated creams are regulated by the Board. The medicated creams are supposed to be sold in pharmacies and dispensed by a medical doctor and specifically a dermatologist through a prescription,” Kaluai warned.

Medicated creams are normally used to treat skin-related infections such as acne, eczema, and rashes.

The board’s Western Regional Head Onesmus Kilonzo reiterated that “drugs are medicines only if they are in possession of a specialist otherwise it becomes poison if possessed by the unqualified people.”

Further, wholesalers dealing in pharmaceuticals have been warned against selling medicines to unlicensed pharmacies in the country.

“Essentially you cannot use other people to commit a crime while you are comfortable somewhere. Despite the fact that the board continues to conduct a wholesale audit, some notorious people are still engaging in the unlawful practice putting the lives of Kenyans at risk,” stated Kaluai.

The board said it will work closely with the Judiciary to ensure that those who have been arrested and released through police bonds do not shift to other counties and start operating pharmacies against provision of the law.

The crackdown also targets health products and technology distribution outlets including illegal chemists, medicine hawkers, clinics, and herbal medicine stores.