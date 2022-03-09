Paul Ndichu charged with Sexual assault

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Paul Ndichu has been charged with sexual assault and malicious damage of property following the fiasco with the Murgor sisters.

His brother Eddie did not take plea after failing to attend the court session because his employer did not allow him.

The Magistrate described the action as contemptuous and deferred the matter to the 21st of this month.

A charge sheet was presented in court after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji recommended their prosecution.

Paul Ndichu is accused of assault and causing bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63.

On the night October 16 and 17,2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata, Paul is alleged to have assaulted Cheryl Murgor and caused her bodily harm.

On the second Count Paul and Eddy are jointly accused of willingly and unlawfully damaging a vehicle belonging to Samuel Dennis on the night of October 16 and 17, 2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata.

Paul is also accused of assaulting Stephanie Murgor.