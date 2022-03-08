Over 200 Boda boda riders charged with obstruction, fined sh30,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Over 200 boda boda riders have been arraigned before Milimani Court charged with the offense of riding along the pavements and causing obstruction.

The riders were apprehended on Monday and held at Central, Kamukunji and Muthaiga police stations.

They all pleaded guilty to the two counts and were fined Sh35,000 each.

The arrest of the riders came after a female motorist was sexually assaulted along Mathai Wangari Road, and the culprits were to be arraigned on Tuesday and 2.00pm.

The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) called for the creation of a task force to curb the rouge bodaboda industry.

Airing their sentiments at a protest held on Tuesday, FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a female motorist on Friday along Forest Road.

“We call on the IG of police today. Whatever it means. Whether it will be a task force or a special unit to curb the boda boda drivers so that like other road users they are put under the adherence of the rule of law,” said FIDA CEO Anne Ireri.

“We demand concerted efforts and public declarations from the current government as well as those seeking electoral offices to rein in on the bodaboda industry and ensure that women are safe as they use bodabodas,” she added.

An NPS representative from the spokesperson’s office, Bianca Nzioki, assured the protesters the police regret the incident and progress had been made to ensure all culprits involved are brought to book.