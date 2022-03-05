Outering, Mbsa Roads, Waiyaki Way most risky: NTSA Survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – A recent survey released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), shows that one is likely to die on Outering road in the city, than any other road.
The survey shows that 44 people lost their lives on the road and it is followed by Waiyaki way with 38 fatalities then Mombasa recording 21 incidences.
Northern, Southern and Eastern by-passes follow with the number of deaths at 29, 28 and 27 respectively.
Those who have died on Thika Superhighway are 25, Kangundo road 23 and Ngong road 22.
Roads which are deemed less risky, with few fatalities include Proffesor Wangari Mathai (4), Lusaka road (4), Landhies road (4), Haile Sellasie (4), Enterprise road (4), Naivasha rd (5) and Limuru road (5).
Other deaths were recorded in Thika rd (16), Jogoo (14), Juja (14), Lunga Lunga (13), North Airport (13) and Kiambu road (6).