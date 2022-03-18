Connect with us

the Wiper Leader however stated that the signing of an agreement between the more than 20 parties was rushed to the extent that legal issues were bypassed. /COURTESY

Kenya

Only I, Uhuru and Raila know what’s in the Azimio-OKA deal- Kalonzo

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says only President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and himself are aware of the details on the coalition deal with the Azimio La Umoja alliance.

Speaking during an interview at Musyi FM on Friday morning, the Wiper Leader however stated that the signing of an agreement between the more than 20 parties was rushed to the extent that legal issues were bypassed.

He has earlier stated that he together with other Secretary Generals of various parties did not know what they signed during the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) event.

“The only people who know all the contents of the Azimio – One Kenya Agreement are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rt Hon Prime Minister@RailaOdinga and myself,” Musyoka said.

Kalonzo further revealed that supporting Odinga for a third time was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make but indicated that it was best for the community.

“Supporting my brother for a third time was one of the difficult moments but God gave me the utterances I made in Jacaranda that ‘Raila Tosha’ and I made that decision because I love my people,” stated Kalonzo.

Kalonzo maintained that the coalition name is Azimio-OKA, adding that if negotiations are not genuine, he will go back to the community and advise on which route to take.

“Nothing is agreed until it is agreed,” Kalonzo stated on the Azimio – One Kenya Grand Alliance.

The Wiper leader also revealed that he would use DP Ruto’s example and start campaigning for his 2027 bid, when Raila wins in 2022.

“I want to be clear that we are going to combine 2022 with 2027,” Kalonzo stated.

As part of measures to solidify his Ukambani base, Kalonzo called on kamba leaders who are in rival camps to join the Wiper party.

He called upon MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos town) and Vincent Kawaya (Mwala) who are in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), to return to home (Wiper).

Kalonzo also wooed the UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama saying it would be great having the Kamba leaders in one camp.

 

