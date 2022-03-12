Omamo in Riyadh to co-chair JCC session with Saudi counterpart

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has arrived in Riyadh to co-chair a Joint Commission for Cooperation session with her South Arabia counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Omamo arrived at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday after the conclusion of preparatory talks by officials from both countries.

Amb. Arthur Andambi, Director Middle East, led the Kenyan delegation during the opening session of Saudi Arabia-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation in Riyadh with his counterpart Amb. Mohammed Madani.

Amb. Andambi was accompanied by Kenya’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Amb. Peter Ogego and Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kenya Amb. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman.