Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mugenda will be the non-executive chairperson for three more years following her time in the same position since April 2019. /FILE

Kenya

Olive Mugenda re-appointed as KUTRRH chairperson

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has re-appointed Olive Mugenda as the Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The re-appointment was announced in a gazette notice on Friday which detailed that Mugenda will be the non-executive chairperson for three more years following her time in the same position since April 2019.

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, re-appoint—Olive Mugenda (Prof.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from April 1, 2022,” the notice stated.

Mugenda was the Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University (KU) for 10 years up until March 2016. 

Notably, she has also served in many other boards and commissions such as being a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Chairperson of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and most recently she was appointed as the board chair of the HF Group.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News