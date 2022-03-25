Olive Mugenda re-appointed as KUTRRH chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has re-appointed Olive Mugenda as the Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The re-appointment was announced in a gazette notice on Friday which detailed that Mugenda will be the non-executive chairperson for three more years following her time in the same position since April 2019.

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, re-appoint—Olive Mugenda (Prof.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from April 1, 2022,” the notice stated.

Mugenda was the Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University (KU) for 10 years up until March 2016.

Notably, she has also served in many other boards and commissions such as being a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Chairperson of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and most recently she was appointed as the board chair of the HF Group.