x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KDF forces are fighting Al Shabaab in Somalia under AMISOM. /FILE

Kenya

Ole Kiyiapi mourns KDF brother killed in Somalia IED attack

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Former Education Permanent Secretary James Ole Kiyiapi’s brother is among the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers who were killed on Monday when a vehicle they were traveling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Somalia’s Gedo region.

Unconfirmed reports stated that at least 7 KDF officers lost their lives during the Monday afternoon incident and unknown number injured.

Reports indicate that the KDF officers were on their way into Somalia from Kenya where they had crossed to draw water when the incident blamed on the Somalia-based jihadist group Al-Shabaab happened.

Ole Kiyiapi said Tuesday in a statement posted in his Twitter account that details of their deaths are yet to be made public despite fighting for the country.

“I am in shock and in mourning. My young Brother Johnson Olemoi Kiyiapi was among other soldiers killed in Somalia yesterday, through an improvised explosive device. They paid the ultimate price and NO news item on who they are – they die incognito,” Ole Kiyiapi tweeted.

The Department of Defence is yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Despite the progress made in fighting Al-Shabaab, the terror outfit has continued to devise new ways to achieve maximum casualties and have now shifted their tactics to the use of IEDs in their operations among other ways.

Kenyan troops have suffered the brunt of attacks from the Al-Shabaab militants who have continued to target them since they launched a military offensive against the Al-Qaeda linked militant group in 2011 in an exercise dubbed “operation Linda Nchi”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some of the notable incidences include the attack at an African Union Mission in Somalia AMISOM base in El Adde which left hundreds of officers dead.

The total number of casualties was never made public.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

KDF serviceman arrested after defiling 12-year-old in Langas

DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held...

March 7, 2022

Kenya

KDF kills 4 Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Four Al-Shabaab militants were on Saturday killed by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers following a gun battle in Lamu’s...

February 26, 2022

Africa

KDF participates in joint maritime campaign with US, Canada and African peers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — Kenya’s military has concluded a 14-day joint maritime exercise with Canada and forces from eight African nations in an...

February 24, 2022

Africa

Report reveals surge in RPG launchers, machine guns in Al Shabaab’s possession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 —  Al-Shabaab has amassed a variety of small arms and light weapons since its formation in the mid-2000s, a new...

February 23, 2022

Africa

Somalia arms embargo is failing, research says as Al Shabaab stockpiles weapons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — A Somalia-based research group, Hiraal Institute, has recommended the review of the existing United Nations arms embargo in Somalia...

February 23, 2022

Africa

Al-Shabaab spent USD24mn in arms purchasing deals in 2021: report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab spent 24 million US dollars for arms procurement in 2021, a report by Hiraal Institute,...

February 23, 2022

County News

4 killed in IED attack as Landcruiser hits a landmine in Wajir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Four people have died after the vehicle they were travelling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along...

February 2, 2022

Kenya

Suspect arrested after Mandera IED attack

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – One suspect has been arrested in connection with the Mandera terrorist attack that left seven people dead and 13...

January 31, 2022