Left to Right: Jimi Kibaki, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi.

Kenya

OKA to sign cooperation pact as Jimmy Kibaki set to join Alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will on Friday sign a cooperation agreement between the affiliate parties.

The signing between the affiliate parties had been postponed for days now after the partners cited legal issues.

It’s alleged that the New Democrats Party led by Jimmy Kibaki and The Green Action Thinking party will be among those set to sign agreement with OKA.

Currently, OKA has four principals led by Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP).

OKA principals have committed their allegiance to the Alliance even as it emerged that disgruntlement is brewing over the Azimio-OKA deal due to mistrust.

“We have postponed the signing to address legal issues that have arisen. In the spirit of national unity, we are united as principals because of the ideal that us bind us together,” Karua noted.

Last week, Narc Kenya party pleaded for seven more days to scrutinize the coalition agreement.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that it needs more time to familiarize and scrutinize the Coalition Agreement and related documentation,” said Michael Orwa, Narc Kenya’s secretary-general.

Narc Kenya argues that the changes in the Political Parties Act have precipitated the sudden call for an extension of time.

“The Party’s Legal Team is instructed to seek clarity on any and existing grey areas, prepare and present a detailed brief to NEC and shall meet within the next 7 days for final approval,” Orwa stated.

