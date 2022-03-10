v
According to the research, 35 percent of the respondents in Nairobi said they do not support or feel closest to any of the parties studied. /FILE

Kenya

ODM most popular party in Nairobi: TIFA poll

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most popular party in Nairobi at 23 per cent followed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party at 22 per cent, the latest opinion poll from Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has revealed.

Azimio la Umoja Movement party was third at 8 percent while Wiper Party and Jubilee tied at 2 percent in terms of party popularity in Nairobi.

According to the research, 35 percent of the respondents in Nairobi said they do not support or feel closest to any of the parties studied.

In Busia County ODM and its associated Azimio la Umoja Movment as a coalition constitute the most popular political formations by far, equal to about two-thirds of all respondents 65 percent, where ODM garnered 45 percent while Azimio la Umoja stood at 16 percent, TIFA Research Analyst Tom Wolf said.

DAP-K was the third most popular party at 10 percent while Deputy president William Ruto’s UDA party was fourth at 7 percent.

It was followed by Kenya Kwanza Alliance (2 percent), Jubilee (1 percent), Amani National Congress (1 percent).

12 percent of respondents in Busia said they are not affiliated to any of the political parties.

UDA emerged the top in Murang’a county I terms of popularity at 69 percent followed by Jubilee and ODM at 11 and 6 percent respectively.

“Given this margin, it appears that whoever wins the UDA nomination for the various elective posts in Murang’a will have a major advantage when voters go to the polls in August,” Wolf stated.

The research in the three counties was conducted between March 2 and March 8.

It involved 70 respondents from Nairobi, 400 respondents in Murang’a and 510 respondents in Busia.

The poll included telephone and household interviews.

