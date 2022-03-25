Connect with us

ODM National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Muma/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM makes U-turn on opinion polls, reverts to primaries to pick candidates

The announcement marked a deviation from an earlier position held by the party that indicated candidates would be handed direct tickets based on their performance in opinion polls commissioned by Chungwa House.

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold its party primaries between April 1 and April 21, 2022, the party has announced.

In a statement, ODM’s National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Muma stated that the Raila Odinga-led party will conduct the nominations through universal suffrage with registered party members allowed to participate in their respective electoral areas.

According to the released schedule, the party primaries will be conducted in various counties where the party has received  eligible candidates seeking to vie for various elective seats.

Nakuru and Turkana counties will open the exercise on April 1 followed by Narok and Kajiado on April 2, Kilifi and Tana River on April 4.

On April 5, the party’s NEB will be in Taita Taveta and Kwale, Mombasa on April 6, as well as Kisii and Nyamira on April 7.

Vihiga and Busia will hold primaries on April 12, Kisumu (April 13), Siaya (April 14), Bungoma and Trans Nzoia (April 15), Migori (April 16), Homa Bay (April 18) and Kakamega (April 19).

The exercise will be concluded in Nairobi on April 21. 

Muma said vetting of the applications for various elective positions is almost being concluded with the list of eligible candidates set to be made public on the party’s website.

In January, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna had indicated the party will only resort to primaries as the last option where candidates fail to reach consensus.

Sifuna said the party will use opinion polls to identify strong candidates with secret ballot and party primaries being used as a last resort mechanism where dialogue fails.

He said the methods would be applied for aspirants seeking to be Members of the County Assembly (MCA), Members of the National Assembly, Members of the Senate and Governors.

Affirming Sifuna’s statement at the time, ODM National Election Board Secretary Abdulahi Guliye said opinion polls would be used to gauge candidates’ popularity among “other factors”.

“Opinion polls all over the years has been one of the ways in gauging popularity and it will be there among other factors. Opinion poll to test the strength of candidates will not be something new,” Guliye stated.

Party primaries in the country have been characterized by chaos and fallouts every electioneering period.

ODM primaries have for instance been marred with violence as candidates often engage in fist fights over the credibility of primaries with ballot stuffing emerging as a key concern.

Other aspirants have also accused those backed by senior officials in the party of interfering with the register of members to disenfranchise opponents.

Apart from the ODM nomination headache, Odinga is facing a tougher test to ensure that in regions where Azimio la Umoja Movement affiliate parties will field candidates they will be no fallouts.

