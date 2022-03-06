ODM Leaders endorse Oburu Odinga’s bid for Siaya Senate Seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Siaya legislators have endorsed the candidature for East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Oburu Odinga for the county’s senate seat.

Odinga was endorsed during the launch of his Senatorial bid at Opoda Farm

Led by the incumbent Siaya Senator James Orengo, the leaders endorsed Odinga’s candidature even as he urged the electorate to vote six piece for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirants.

“We are going to build a new leadership under Azimio and ODM leader Raila Odinga. From MCA, MP, Senator, Governor and the President. Bondo tibim, Oburu tialala,” Orengo stated.

The endorsement of Raila’s brother was attended by leaders who rallied their support behind the former Bondo legislator saying the seat was meant for mature politicians.

A section of community leaders from Siaya however stated that Odinga should step down in favor of a younger leader for the senate seat.

They argued that at his age he could not be agile enough to deliver in the position.

If he clinches the ODM ticket he will battle it out with Elizabeth Oduol who hails from Gem Sub County and will be vying through Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket.

Businessman Tony Yogo who hails from Rarieda sub-county is also eyeing the seat.

The elder brother of the ODM Leader ran for the Bondo seat in 2017 but lost to MP Gideon Ochanda in ODM’s nominations.

He represented Bondo as MP from 1994 to 2013 also serving as an Assistant Minister for Finance in the Grand Coalition Government.