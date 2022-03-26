Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila endorses Fernandes Barasa for the Kakamega Governor’s race

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga has endorsed former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) boss Fernandes Barasa to take up the mantle in Kakamega Gubernatorial post after the exit of the incumbent governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Oparanya has served his constitutional term of two terms paving way for political bigwigs to battle it out for the coveted seat.

While in his tour in Butere, Kakamega County, Odinga told residents that it was time for Oparanya to take up national politics and only Barasa can fill his shoes.

“We have Fernandes Barasa here…he is enough or not? As we pass the baton to Barasa, Oparanya and  I will go to Nairobi where he will help me work from there,” Raila said.

Barasa, who is seeking the seat on an ODM ticket exuded confidence that he will win on August 9.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has dropped out of the Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Cleophas Malala.

He will now vie for the senate seat after the deal brokered at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen home.

Others seeking to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya are Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Samuel Omukoko and Cyrus Jirongo of UDP. Deputy Governor Philip Kutima and Savula are seeking the DAP-K ticket.

In this article:
