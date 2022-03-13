x
Barack Obama/ FILE.

Corona Virus

Obama tests positive for COVID

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13- Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama tweeted late Sunday that he had tested positive, but the rest of his family was fine.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said, “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”
“It’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”

