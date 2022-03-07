Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo alleged that Ruto had gone to the USA and Europe to address his grievances to the wrong people/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nyanza MPs accuse DP Ruto of tainting the image of Kenya

The National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo alleged that Ruto had gone to the USA and Europe to address his grievances to the wrong people. 

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Mar 7 — Three ODM legislators from Homa-Bay County have accused Deputy President William Ruto of tainting the image of country during his ongoing tours abroad.

The National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo alleged that Ruto had gone to the USA and Europe to address his grievances to the wrong people. 

Mbadi said it was wrong for Ruto to claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been taken hostage by the Opposition.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Nyakiamo Stadium in Sindo township, Mbadi who is gunning for position of Homa-Bay Governor said it was wrong for Ruto to portray Kenya negatively before the international community.

“It is unfortunate that Ruto had chosen to talk ill of the government in which he serves in the wrong forum and worse still in foreign countries,” Mbadi said.

He urged Ruto to raise his grievances internally through the relevant channels.

“We need to promote cohesion in our country by embracing dialogue and solving our issues amicably,” Mbadi said.

On her part, Dr Gogo challenged Ruto to be patriotic and respect the president. She spoke Sunday at Odienya Chief’s Camp when she distributed buses to schools in her constituency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A statesman cannot do what Ruto has done to Kenya in America. It is wrong to expose your country negatively before foreigners,” Dr Gogo said.

She described Ruto as a candidate who had sensed defeat. “What he has done is a sign of defeat and he should slow down,” said Gogo.

Wanga who spoke at Maram Village in Ndhiwa Constituency during a meeting with bodaboda riders also claimed that Ruto had addressed his grievances to the wrong audience.

She argued that Americans do not vote in Kenya nor do they conduct our elections.

“Ruto has addressed his grievances to the wrong people because American citizens do not vote in Kenya. Let him direct the grievances to the right people,” Wanga said.

She urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to summon Ruto and put him to task over his vote rigging claims.

“The IEBC should summon Ruto the same way it did to Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege. We don’t want leaders to raise baseless allegations,” Wanga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto pledges to activate Judiciary Fund, end police reliance on OP budget

Ruto pledged to operationalize the Judiciary Fund and ensure independent constitutional offices, including the National Police Service, have their own accounting officers to address...

44 mins ago

EDUCATION

2021 KCPE kicks off across 28,248 exam centres

The exams administered by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) commenced across 28,248 exam centres at 8.30am.

1 hour ago

World

Building under construction caves in at Regen area, Kinoo

KIAMBU, Kenya, Mar 6 – A four storey building under construction at Regen area within Kikuyu constituency Kiambu County has collapsed. The building which...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi urges Kenyans to show restraint ahead of the August polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told supporters of competing politicians to exercise restraint and maintain peace. Citing the...

18 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto arrives in London as he starts UK Tour

LONDON, UK, Mar 6 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in London for a tour of the United Kingdom. While in the...

23 hours ago

World

Woman and two children rescued from NIS husband’s abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – A woman and her two children have been rescued from domestic violence meted on them by her husband.  The...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenya records yellow fever outbreak in Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Kenya has recorded a yellow fever outbreak in parts of Isiolo with three people having succumbed to the disease. ...

2 days ago

Kenya

Suspect behind loss of New Generation Passports arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Police have arrested the mastermind behind the loss of new generation passports from job recruitment agencies along Mfangano street,...

2 days ago