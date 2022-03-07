Connect with us

L-R: Migori Deputy County Commissioner Benson Karani, Migori County Commissioner Meru Mwangi and Migori Director Teachers Service Commissioner Margaret Nyambura officially handing over the KCPE exams. Photo by Geoffrey Makokha/KNA

No going back, Migori administrator vows to sustain trajectory on credible exams

Meru Mwangi said the county would deliver a credible exam as the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education kicks off.

MIGORI, Kenya, Mar 7 — Migori County Commissioner Meru Mwangi has said that the county would deliver a credible exam as the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education kicks off.

Speaking after witnessing the opening of the container that housed KCPE exams, Mwangi said that Migori has in recent times being branded the hotspot of exam irregularity. He however assured the Migori public that the exams would be as credible as possible to safe guard the future of their children.

Mwangi said that so far, a total of 38, 893 candidates would be sitting for this year KCPE in the county in 69 centres.

He added that other 15 centres majorly from private schools would be hosted by the 69 centres because they did not meet the criteria for having center candidature.

He acknowledged that monitoring would be done in all centres to ensure that no cheating arises.

The Migori Deputy County Commissioner  Benson Karani said that they have done exam briefs at Sub County levels and everything was okay. He acknowledged that transport was all set to ensure that exams start on time.

Migori Teachers Service Commission  Margaret Nyambura said that all information concerning change of invigilators should be communicated prior so that appropriate actions and replacement could be done. He urged the Center managers to keep time and ensure that exams start on time.

