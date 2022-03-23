Night curfew declared in Garissa over increased insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – The government has ordered a night curfew in parts of Garissa County following increased cases of insecurity that has led to loss of lives in recent weeks.

The dusk to dawn curfew starting Wednesday March 23 was ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

“The 6pm to 6am curfew will be for a period of 30 days in Garissa Sub County in Garissa Central,” he said in a statement that named affected areas as Waberi East and West locations as well as Iftin.

Since the criminal activities are also blamed on land disputes, Matiangi has ordered the immediate suspension of land survey, adjudications, issuance of tittle deeds and transactions in the affected areas.

Further, he said, there will be an immediate recruitment and deployment of chiefs to Tawakal and Bulla Mzuri locations.

Matiang’i said that additional security agencies have been mobilized and deployed to the area to boost security.

He has called elected leaders for a meeting to deliberate on peace initiatives.

More than 20 suspects are in police custody over the insecurity incidents reported in the region.