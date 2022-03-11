x
Richard Ngatia is the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Ngatia calls for joint Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate in Azimio

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Richard Ngatia has called for unity of purpose among the contenders of the Governor’s seat in the Azimio la Umoja movement and emphasised the need for them to back one candidate in the August elections.

Candidates seeking the city’s top seat in the Azimio ticket include Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi (ODM), businessman Richard Ngatia (Jubilee), businesswoman Ann Kagure (Jubilee), and Governor Ann Kananu (Jubilee).

Ngatia who is targeting the joint ticket said coming together will give them an upper hand during the contest with the candidate to be fronted by the Kenya Kwanza team.

Those contesting for the seat in Kenya Kwanza team include Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru.

“We must work together as leaders to avoid any divisions that may give our opponents room for victory,” said Ngatia who spoke during several stopovers in Kibra, Ruaraka, Mathare and Gikomba.

Ngatia further said their coming together would also ensure that their camp captures the mosr seats in Nairobi.

While drumming support for his bid, the businessman cum politician said he is well versed with traders’ issues and hence best suited for the position.

He said his experience and connections as the Kenya Chambers of Commerce and Industry President has equipped him with necessary strategies in ensuring the city claims its status as a leading business and economic hub in the region.

“I have a robust plan in place to solve unemployment, water scarcity and other challenges that have bedeveled the city, I also commit to give young people priority in procurement opportunities and help them venture into digital economy,” he said.

He was accompanied by former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro and a host of MCAs from the county assembly of Nairobi.

 

