Ndarugo Company Director Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – A director with the Ndarugo Plantation 1960 Limited was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon by unknown assailants as he parked his car in the company’s premises in Juja.

A preliminary police investigation report stated that Sudhir Shah aged 66, was pronounced dead on arrival after he was sprayed with bullets by the two suspected gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle.

“The directors arrived at the said company and made some official discussions in the office for a while and later on of them left driving slowly outside the office compound and all stopped and parked their vehicles aside next to a coffee plantation close distance to the Thika Superhighway. While conversing, they were accosted by two suspects who came riding a motorcycle of unknown registration number,” read the Police Situation report.

A police officer who is a security detail escorting Francis Michuki (also a director) narrated how the gunmen struck as the deceased and other directors were coming from a meeting that had just concluded.

One of the gunmen proceeded to order everyone to lie down on the ground but the officer managed to slip away and took cover and engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

“They arrived at the said company and made some official discussions in the office for a while and later on of them left driving slowly outside the office compound and all stopped and parked their vehicles aside next to a coffee plantation close distance to the Thika superhighway. While conversing, they were accosted by two suspects who came riding a motorcycle of unknown registration number,” the officer stated.

Police say the assailants took off upon realizing that they were overpowered during the fierce exchange.

Juja Sub-County Police Commander, Weitethie Police Station commanding officer, and officers from DCI Juja visited the scene of the incident and established that Shah was shot and was bleeding from the chest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He was rushed to Thika Central Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” read the Police Report.

Police officers recovered nine spent cartridges of 9mm callibre.

The officer attached to Michuki is reported to have spent 8 rounds of 9mm callibre from his Ceska Pistol.